Arcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 4-3 loss against the Giants.

Arcia got Atlanta on the board with a two-run homer off Jakob Junis in the second inning, his 14th long ball of the year and his fourth through 19 games in August. The 29-year-old Arcia had been stuck in a 1-for-30 slump coming into Sunday's contest, including an 0-for-13 stretch over his previous four games. Overall, he's slashing .278/.332/.442 with 14 homers, 51 runs scored and 47 RBI across 391 plate appearances this season.