Arcia is still not eating solid food after having an abscessed tooth pulled, and Atlanta might wind up placing him on the injured list, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The shortstop is fighting an infection he developed before the tooth was extracted. "All he's getting in him right now, is kind of the [protein] shakes and soup and things like that," manager Brian Snitker said Thursday. "So we were hoping we could maybe get him over here today and move around a little bit. We'll get him out here [Friday]." Arcia hasn't played since June 30 and slashed just .155/.217/.238 through 92 plate appearances last month. While Atlanta remains optimistic he could return to the lineup in short order, per MLB.com his availability for this weekend's series against the Phillies is in doubt.