Arcia is expected to move into a short-side platoon role with Atlanta on track to promote Robinson Cano from Triple-A Gwinnett prior to Monday's game against the Mets, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

When Ozzie Albies fractured his foot June 13 and underwent surgery two days later, Arcia was installed as the team's everyday second baseman. After generating seven hits in his first three starts in place of Albies, Arcia has proceeded to hit .145/.232/.145 over his subsequent 18 games. Atlanta apparently prefers to keep Arcia's top backup at second base, Phil Gosselin, in a utility role, so the lefty-hitting Cano looks as though he'll get a look as the primary option at the keystone as the team aims to extract more production from that position. Arcia, meanwhile, should replace Cano in the lineup versus left-handed pitching and will likely represent Atlanta's top pinch-running option off the bench on days he doesn't start.