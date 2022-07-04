site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Not in Monday's lineup
Arcia isn't starting Monday against the Cardinals.
Arcia started in the last four games and went 1-for-13 with three RBI, two walks and six strikeouts. Phil Gosselin will take his place at the keystone and bat eighth Monday.
