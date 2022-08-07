site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Not in Sunday's lineup
Arcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Arcia was held out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader and will be on the bench again for Sunday Ehire Adrianza will work at the keystone during the series finale in New York.
