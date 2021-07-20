site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Not in Tuesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Arcia will sit Tuesday against the Padres.
Arcia was scheduled to sit Monday, but that game got rained out. He'll get the day off Tuesday instead, with Abraham Almonte again scheduled to start in left field.
