Arcia went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

It's the first time all season the veteran shortstop has drawn multiple free passes in a game. Arcia's rough start to the year has continued into June, and through eight games this month he's batting just .207 (6-for-29), but three of those hits have gone for extra bases -- two doubles and a homer.