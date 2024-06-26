Arcia (head) is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.

Before Tuesday's game was rained out, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker disclosed that Arcia still wasn't feeling well after exiting Monday's 4-3 loss due to dizziness. Snitker didn't entirely rule Arcia out for both games of the twin bill, but it wouldn't be surprising if Atlanta opted to give the veteran shortstop the full day off to recover. Zack Short will cover shortstop in Arcia's stead in the first game of the day.