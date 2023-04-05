Arcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.
He took Steven Matz deep in the second inning, giving Arcia his first homer of the season. The veteran shortstop has made Atlanta look good for naming him the starter over prospects Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake, playing impressive defense while batting .316 (6-for-19) with five runs scored through the first five games of the year.
