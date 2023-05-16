Arcia went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, two walks, three total runs and two total RBI in Monday's 12-0 win over the Rangers.

Arcia's perfect game at the plate included a two-run homer and a double that came before Ronald Acuna's two-run shot. Before Monday, Arcia hadn't gone deep since April 6 against San Diego, though he missed nearly a month soon thereafter with a wrist injury. The shortstop is slashing a robust .333/.395/.551 with three homers, 10 RBI and 14 runs through 20 games on the season.