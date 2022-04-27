Arcia isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Arcia has gone 0-for-7 with three walks and two strikeouts in his last three appearances, and he's losing out on regular playing time since he'll take a seat for the third time in the last four games. Marcell Ozuna will start in left field while Alex Dickerson serves as the designated hitter.
