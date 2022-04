Arcia went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run in Tuesday's 16-4 win over the Nationals.

Arcia has been part of a platoon at designated hitter with Alex Dickerson to begin the season, but he's unlikely to see his role expand much moving forward. As the right-handed hitter of the platoon, Arcia will find himself out of the lineup more often than not, and both Dickerson and Arcia will see their opportunities trend down once Ronald Acuna (knee) is deemed ready to make his season debut.