Atlanta acquired Arcia from the Brewers on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Milwaukee's return in the deal isn't yet known, but Arcia had become an expendable piece for the club with manager Craig Counsell having committed to Travis Shaw and Luis Urias as the Brewers' everyday third baseman and shortstop, respectively. Atlanta's left side of the infield is similarly settled with Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson in the fold, so Arcia looks on track to serve as the team's top utility man ahead of Ehire Adrianza (COVID-19 injured list) and Johan Camargo. Arcia posted a career-high .733 OPS and boasts some speed on the basepaths, but he's unlikely to see enough regular at-bats in 2021 to emerge as a useful fantasy asset, barring a long-term injury to one of Riley, Swanson or Ozzie Albies. The 26-year-old will have to clear COVID-19 intake testing before he's eligible to join Atlanta's 26-man active roster.
