Arcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Arcia will head to the bench after starting each of the past four games at the keystone while going 7-for-16 with two home runs, a double, a walk, four RBI and three runs. Phil Gosselin will get the nod at second base in his 2022 debut with Atlanta, but Arcia looks poised to handle a full-time role at the position while Ozzie Albies (foot) is likely sidelined for at least two months.