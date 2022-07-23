Arcia went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 8-1 win over the Angels.
Robinson Cano got the start at second base but was lifted early due to dizziness, so Arcia wound up seeing a full night's worth of playing time. The 27-year-old utility player took advantage by crushing a first-pitch slider from a fading Shohei Ohtani to left field for his fifth homer of the year, breaking open a 3-0 game. He hasn't seen much action since Cano was added to the roster, but if the latter winds up missing more time, Arcia would take over as the starter at the keystone in the short term.