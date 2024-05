Arcia went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 4-1 win against the Mets on Saturday.

Arcia tagged prized Mets rookie pitcher Christian Scott for a two-run blast in the third inning to give Atlanta an early lead. It was Arcia's second homer over his past three games after we went deep just twice over his first 33 contests of the campaign. The shortstop slugged a career-best 17 long balls last season.