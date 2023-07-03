Arcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

The shortstop celebrated his All-Star berth -- he's one of a franchise-record eight Atlanta players named to the Midsummer Classic -- by swatting a Sandy Alcantara pitch over the wall in center field in the second inning. Arcia has slumped at the plate lately, going 4-for-41 (.098) over his last 10 games, but on the season he still sports a .296/.349/.439 slash line with seven homers, 28 RBI and 33 runs through 62 contests.