Arcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.

The veteran shortstop took Chase Anderson deep in the seventh inning, giving Atlanta an insurance run in an 8-3 victory. It was only Arcia's third multi-hit performance in his last 24 games, and while he's far from the biggest name to post disappointing numbers so far for the reigning NL East champs, on the season he's slashing .235/.257/.385 with six homers and 21 RBI in 58 contests.