Arcia went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Red Sox.

The veteran shortstop has gone a remarkable 4-for-8 with two doubles in two games since returning from a nearly four-week absence due to a wrist injury, despite the fact he didn't go on a rehab assignment to shake off the rust. Arcia's .358/.414/.547 slash line through 58 plate appearances isn't a sustainable pace and is bolstered by a .436 BABIP, but the 28-year-old could take a big step back and still put together a career-best campaign at the plate.