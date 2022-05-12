Arcia went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox.

Arcia started rallies in the third and seventh with singles, but he only came around to score once. However, in the bottom of the ninth with the score tied at three and Ozzie Albies on first base, Arcia ripped a walk-off, two-run homer to left field for his first home run of the season. The backup middle infielder has made just two appearances since April 24, but he's 4-for-5 during those contests.