Murphy is expected to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery later this week, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

The 20-year-old righty has spent the entire 2024 season at High-A Rome, piling up 60 strikeouts over 41 innings while pitching to a 1.54 ERA and 0.73 WHIP. Though he hasn't yet been formally deactivated, Murphy hasn't pitched since May 14, and the elbow injury explains why. Given the timing of Murphy's surgery, he could be at risk of missing most, if not all, of the 2025 season.