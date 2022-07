Atlanta has selected Murphy with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Ranked outside of Baseball America and MLB Pipeline's top 40, Murphy is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound prep righty from Illinois. He was a two-way prospect in high school (also playing third base) but his future is on the mound. Murphy's fastball has trended up and now sits in the low-90s with excellent movement. He throws four pitches and has the command and control to start.