Murphy has posted a 0.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB through two starts and 12 innings for High-A Rome to begin the season.

A first-round pick out of high school in 2022, Murphy struggled with his consistency during his first full pro season last year, but the early returns are very encouraging in 2024. The right-hander profiled as a potential back-of-the-rotation arm when he was drafted, with a solid four-pitch mix that lacked any plus offerings, but Atlanta may have been able to unlock something more in the 20-year-old.