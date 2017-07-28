Albies went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored for Triple-A Gwinnett in Thursday's extra-inning win over Lehigh Valley.

He's turned his season around in July, slashing .303/.336/.475 in 23 games, although he only has two steals in two attempts over that stretch. Dansby Swanson's demotion would seem to open up a spot in the Atlanta infield for Albies, but the club will keep the 20-year-old at Triple-A for now while the coaching staff takes a look at Johan Camargo. Albies and Swanson still project to be the club's double-play duo of the future, and that future could arrive as soon as this season depending on what moves the front office makes at the trade deadline.