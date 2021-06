Albies went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 9-1 win over the Cardinals.

His two-run shot off Carlos Martinez in the second inning broke the game open for Atlanta and gave Albies his 10th homer of the year. The second baseman hadn't gone yard since May 22, but he's still been plenty productive in the meantime, slashing .310/.376/.512 in his last 21 games with four steals, 14 runs and 19 RBI in addition to Friday's blast.