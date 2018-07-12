Braves' Ozzie Albies: Blasts two homers in win over Jays

Albies went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 9=5 win over the Blue Jays.

Albies now has an even 20 homers on the year to go along with a .288/.325/.529 slash line, as well as his first appearance in the All-Star game.

