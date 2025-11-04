President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said Tuesday that Atlanta will pick up Albies' (hand) $7 million club option for 2026, Mark Zinno of 92.9 The Game reports.

Albies endured one of the worst offensive seasons of his career in 2025, slashing just .240/.306/.365 with 16 homers, 74 RBI and 14 stolen bases across 667 plate appearances. He also suffered a fracture in his left hand toward the end of the season. Despite the infielder's hardships, Atlanta will stand pat with its commitment to Albies at the keystone rather than pay him the $4 million buyout he would have been owed.