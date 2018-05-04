Braves' Ozzie Albies: Clubs 10th homer Thursday
Albies went 2-for-6 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 11-0 rout of the Mets.
The evolution of Albies into a feared power hitter has been nothing short of extraordinary. Coming into 2017, the switch hitter has only seven homers in 293 career minor-league games, but he swatted 15 in 154 games between Triple-A Gwinnett and the majors last year and now has 10 in 30 games to begin the 2018 campaign. He'll eventually slow down on that front -- his 20.8 percent HR/FB rate seems unsustainable -- but adding even double-digit homers to his offensive profile makes the 21-year-old a legitimate five-category fantasy asset, and he's headed for a lot more than merely double digits.
