Braves' Ozzie Albies: Clubs another homer Wednesday
Albies went 3-for-6 with two singles and a solo homer in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.
Albies continues to knock the top off the ball. The 21-year-old is now 15-for-54 (.278) on the season, with four of those hits leaving the yard and another six going for extra bases. He'll look to keep things rolling as the Braves head to Chicago for a three-game series with the Cubs over the weekend.
More News
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Doubles twice Tuesday•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Swats third homer Sunday•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Pops second homer of season Friday•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Homers on Opening Day•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Goes yard twice Friday•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Hot start to spring continues•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...