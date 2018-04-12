Albies went 3-for-6 with two singles and a solo homer in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

Albies continues to knock the top off the ball. The 21-year-old is now 15-for-54 (.278) on the season, with four of those hits leaving the yard and another six going for extra bases. He'll look to keep things rolling as the Braves head to Chicago for a three-game series with the Cubs over the weekend.