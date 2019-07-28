Braves' Ozzie Albies: Clubs grand slam

Albies went 1-for-6 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 15-7 win over the Phillies.

The Braves were already leading 7-1 when Albies came to the plate with the bases juiced in the third inning, but he essentially put the game to bed with his second career grand slam. The 22-year-old is off to a slow start in the second half with a .237/.274/.390 slash line through 14 games.