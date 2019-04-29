Braves' Ozzie Albies: Clubs two homers in win

Albies went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs and three runs scored Sunday against the Rockies.

Albies slugged a pair of solo blasts on the way to an 8-7 victory in the series finale. He's notched a base knock in eight of his previous nine contests, improving his batting average to .292 through 27 games in 2019.

