Albies went 4-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Orioles.

Albies' first-inning double set the stage for Atlanta to take an early lead while his double in the ninth eventually led to a couple of insurance runs as a tight one-run lead turned into a three-run victory. Albies collected multiple hits for the 17th time in 58 games, though it's just the second time he's had three or more in a game this season. His four-hit effort came on the heels of a seven-game stretch in which he had collected just four hits total, batting .143 over 28 at-bats during that span.