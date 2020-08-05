Manager Brian Snitker said the Braves will discuss the possibility of Albies (wrist) being placed on the injured list, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It's somewhat of a surprising development, as the 23-year-old started each of the last two games and wasn't removed early Tuesday despite Atlanta entering the ninth inning with a 10-1 lead. Albies has been managing right wrist soreness over the past few days, and he's gone 1-for-9 with four strikeouts during that stretch. Adeiny Hechavarria is likely to work at second base should the young infielder end up on the injured list.