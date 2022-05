Albies went 1-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.

He nearly led Atlanta to a ninth-inning comeback from a 4-1 deficit, doubling home Travis d'Arnaud before scoring himself on a Dansby Swanson groundout, but no one else on the team stepped up. Albies has hit safely in five straight games and he's slashing .266/.272/.316 through 19 contests in May with a steal, six RBI and 12 runs, but he hasn't homered since April 23.