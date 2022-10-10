Albies is no longer sporting a cast to protect his fractured right pinkie finger and is scheduled to join Atlanta for its upcoming National League Division Series with the Phillies, though he's not expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list for this round of the postseason, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

Rather than gearing up for a potential return to the lineup during the upcoming week, Albies will turn his focus to regaining strength and full range of motion in his hand after it was immobilized for the past three-plus weeks while he donned the cast. Depending on how Albies checks out during his return to on-field workouts over the next several days, he could be an option to rejoin the roster if Atlanta advances to the NL Championship Series.