Albies went 5-for-6 with a pair of home runs, a stolen base, seven RBI and two additional runs in Wednesday's 20-2 win over the Mets.

After driving in only six runs over the previous 11 games for a struggling Atlanta offense, Albies was at the center of the team's offensive eruption Wednesday. The five-hit day was the first of Albies' career, and helped him improve his OPS to .857 on the season. That's five points better than the career-best mark he posted in 2019.