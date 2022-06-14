site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits due to injury
Albies was removed from Monday's game against Washington after suffering an undisclosed injury, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Albies fell down after hitting a grounder to shortstop and was unable to run down the line, but he did walk to the dugout under his own power. The nature of his injury is not yet clear.
