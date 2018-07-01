Braves' Ozzie Albies: Extends hit streak to 10 games

Albies went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

Albies drove in Max Fried with a ground-rule double in the fifth inning and singled in Ender Inciarte in the sixth. Though he rested Wednesday to nurse a sore foot, he's enjoying a 10-game hit streak in which he's 21-for-47 (.447) with seven RBI and 11 runs scored, curing his 8-for-61 skid across his first 14 June games.