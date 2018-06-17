Braves' Ozzie Albies: First day off of season

Albies is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Padres.

It's a rare day off for the breakout second baseman, as Albies has started each of the first 70 games this year at the keystone. He's slowed down considerably in the month of June, however, slashing .131/.172/.295 across 64 plate appearances. After going hitless in another set of back-to-back games, manager Brian Snitker will send Albies to the bench in favor of Johan Camargo at second base. Dansby Swanson will get the call to bat atop the batting order for the series finale.