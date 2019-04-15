Braves' Ozzie Albies: Flashes speed at top of order

Albies went 2-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Mets.

With Ender Inciarte struggling, Albies got a chance to lead off against one of the top right-handed pitchers in baseball in jacob deGrom, and the 22-year-old didn't look fazed at all. Albies is now slashing .328/.397/.459 through 15 games, and while he isn't showing the power he did early last season, his three steals and 7:8 BB:K are marked improvements on 2018. Don't be surprised if he takes over table-setting duties for Atlanta on a full-time basis.