Albies went 2-for-6 with a RBI and a walk in Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Nationals.

The second baseman snapped out of a miserable 0-for-16 stretch to start the season, producing a run-scoring groundout and two singles to left field. Albies has remained in the two-hole of Atlanta's lineup despite his struggles which should give him plenty of opportunities to score and drive in runs once he and Freddie Freeman return to their typical offensive production. Power should figure into Albies' game sooner rather than later considering the switch hitter recorded 24 homers in each of his past two seasons.