Albies went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Marlins.

The second baseman gave Atlanta a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning with a solo shot off Sandy Alcantara, then helped power a nine-run eruption in the ninth by taking Josh Simpson deep for a three-run blast. It was Albies' first multi-homer performance since April 2023, but his bat has come to life in August -- over the last 16 games, he's slashing .294/.304/.500 with five doubles, three home runs, one steal, 10 runs and 10 RBI.