Albies went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Pirates.

The second baseman went yard from both sides of the plate Saturday, taking right-hander Mitch Keller deep in the fifth inning before launching a solo shot off southpaw Sam Howard in the seventh. Albies has three homers over the last two games and nine on the season to go along with a .231/.302/.491 slash line.