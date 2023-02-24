Albies revealed Friday that he underwent right shoulder surgery last October, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Albies said it was "just a regular clean-up" to address some pain he's dealt with in the shoulder for a couple years. The surgery has meant he's being built up a little more slowly in camp, but Albies said he's able to do all baseball activities and he "100 percent" expects to be ready to roll for Opening Day. Albies is also coming back from a fractured pinky which ended his 2022 season prematurely, but the finger is a non-issue at this point. While it seems the shoulder surgery was relatively minor, it would not be a surprise to see Albies fall a bit in drafts after this revelation.