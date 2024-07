Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said after Sunday's loss to the Cardinals that Albies will go on the injured list due to a left wrist injury, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The specifics of the issue are unclear as Albies continues to be evaluated, but he suffered the injury while applying a tag on a stolen base during the ninth inning Sunday. The 27-year-old will be out for at least the rest of July but could face a longer absence, depending on the diagnosis.