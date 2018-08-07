Braves' Ozzie Albies: Heads to bench for Game 2 of twin bill

Albies is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Albies will head to the bench for the second half of Tuesday's twin bill after going 2-for-4 with a run scored in Game 1. Charlie Culberson will start at the keystone and hit second in his stead.

