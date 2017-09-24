Braves' Ozzie Albies: Heads to bench Sunday
Albies is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Albies turned in an 0-for-5 showing during Saturday's contest and will be given the day off after starting every game during the month of September. Johan Camargo will slide over to second base with Rio Ruiz drawing the start at third.
More News
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Three hits in Thursday's win•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: On base four times Sunday•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Settling into two hole•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Continues to contribute•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Swats second home run Friday•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Smacks three-run homer for first hit•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...