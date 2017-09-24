Play

Albies is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Albies turned in an 0-for-5 showing during Saturday's contest and will be given the day off after starting every game during the month of September. Johan Camargo will slide over to second base with Rio Ruiz drawing the start at third.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast