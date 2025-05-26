Albies went 2-for-2 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Padres.

The second baseman delivered multiple extra-base hits in a contest for the first time this season as he extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Albies is slashing .366/.435/.463 during his surge with four doubles, four RBI and six runs, but he remains mired in a 20-game homer drought. He's had a rough start to the season overall, but the return of Ronald Acuna might help light a fire under Albies and Atlanta's other slumbering hitters.