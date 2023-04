Albies went 2-for-4 with two homers, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Albies was a one-man wrecking crew against the Miami bullpen, swatting solo homers off lefty relievers Andrew Nardi and Tanner Scott in the sixth and eighth innings. The Atlanta second baseman has been mashing left-handed pitching this season with a .406/.424/.750 slash line and 10 RBI in 33 plate appearances.