Albies went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a stolen base in a 7-6 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Albies slugged a 425-foot solo shot to right field in the third inning and collected a swipe of second base in the fourth. The 26-year-old extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he's batting .357 (10-for-28) with three homers, seven RBI and two thefts. Albies leads all major-league second basemen with 18 long balls on the campaign.